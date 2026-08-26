This DoorDash gift card costs $80 for $100 in delivery credit at Sam's Club. It's delivered by email soon after purchase, doesn't expire, and carries no fees. The offer requires Sam's Club membership and members can get up to two of these. Buy Now at Sam's Club
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This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
Target is offering a $10 Target GiftCard when you buy any three select household items from brands like Tide, Lysol, Clorox, Charmin, Bounty, and Glad. The promotion covers hundreds of items across detergents, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaners, and trash bags, and several products also carry their own manufacturer coupons on top of the gift card offer. Deal ends August 29th. Shop Now at Target
This Landry's gift card bundle gives $100 in value for $79.99, covering two $50 Gift cards usable at more than 400 restaurant locations. The cards work across multiple well-known dining brands, including Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, and Chart House, giving recipients flexibility in where they redeem them. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 separate $50 eGift cards included, $100 total value
- Valid at over 400 locations nationwide
- Accepted at Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Del Frisco's Grille, and more
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Non-refundable and not valid for combination with other discounts or promotions
This bundle offers $50 worth of See's Candies gift cards for $39.99. The cards can be used at participating See's Candies stores, online at Sees.com, or by phone, and they carry no expiration date. Shipping adds $3 (for 2-day delivery). Buy Now at Costco
- Includes two $25 gift cards for a $50 total value
- Redeemable at participating See's Candies locations in the U.S.
- Also valid at Sees.com or by phone order
- Cards have no expiration date
- Non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash
- Cannot be replaced if lost or stolen
Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
Sam's Club's September Instant Savings Event includes everything from pantry staples to big-ticket electronics and furniture. For examples, a Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum drops to $299 from $399, while an HP 17.3" laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor falls to $699 from $849. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and TVs too, including $500 off a Samsung 85" QN70FD 4K Neo QLED Smart TV and $150 off a Member's Mark Hotel Premier 14" Hybrid Mattress. These deals are for members only; if you're not one yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. Most deals in the event are set to end September 20. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Covers grocery, household, health & beauty, home, and electronics items
- Includes a Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum for $299, down from $399
- Includes an HP 17.3" laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip for $699, down from $849
- Includes a Samsung 85" QN70FD 4K Neo QLED Smart TV at $500 off
- Includes a Member's Mark Hotel Premier 14" Hybrid Mattress for $549, down from $699
- Discounts apply automatically both online and in club
Sam's Club is discounting new membership sign-ups for a limited time. The Club membership is $25 for the first year, down from $60, while the Plus membership is $55, down from $120. Plus members get extra perks like 2% Sam's Cash back, free shipping and delivery on orders over $50, and early shopping hours, none of which are included with Club. The offer applies only to new members joining between August 1 and September 30, 2026. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Club membership priced at $25 for the first year, down from $60
- Plus membership priced at $55 for the first year, down from $120
- Both tiers include instant savings, member-only fuel prices, and free curbside pickup
- Plus membership adds 2% Sam's Cash back and free shipping or delivery on orders over $50
- Offer available to new members only through July 31, 2026
This Licensed Classic Boxed Board Game Silk Touch Throw is $19.98 at Sam's Club. We've pictured the Monopoly design, though the throw also comes in Scrabble, Connect Four, Sorry!, Chutes and Ladders, and Pickleball styles. Each one ships in a collectible book-style box designed to look like classic board game packaging. Buy Now at Sam's Club
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