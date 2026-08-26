Sam's Club's September Instant Savings Event includes everything from pantry staples to big-ticket electronics and furniture. For examples, a Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum drops to $299 from $399, while an HP 17.3" laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor falls to $699 from $849. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and TVs too, including $500 off a Samsung 85" QN70FD 4K Neo QLED Smart TV and $150 off a Member's Mark Hotel Premier 14" Hybrid Mattress. These deals are for members only; if you're not one yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. Most deals in the event are set to end September 20. Buy Now at Sam's Club