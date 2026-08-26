Sam's Club's September Instant Savings Event includes everything from pantry staples to big-ticket electronics and furniture. For examples, a Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum drops to $299 from $399, while an HP 17.3" laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor falls to $699 from $849. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and TVs too, including $500 off a Samsung 85" QN70FD 4K Neo QLED Smart TV and $150 off a Member's Mark Hotel Premier 14" Hybrid Mattress. These deals are for members only; if you're not one yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. Most deals in the event are set to end September 20. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Covers grocery, household, health & beauty, home, and electronics items
- Includes a Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum for $299, down from $399
- Includes an HP 17.3" laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip for $699, down from $849
- Includes a Samsung 85" QN70FD 4K Neo QLED Smart TV at $500 off
- Includes a Member's Mark Hotel Premier 14" Hybrid Mattress for $549, down from $699
- Discounts apply automatically both online and in club
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Expires 9/20/2026
Published 24 min ago
Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Tractor Supply's Labor Day Sale page covers a wide mix of categories, from gun safes and power tools to lawn mowers, pet food, and work boots. Highlights include a Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe at $399.99, down from $649.99, and a Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" riding lawn mower at $2,399.99. Smaller everyday items like dog treats and chicken feed are also discounted, making the sale useful whether you're shopping for big-ticket farm equipment or routine pet supplies. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Spans categories like tools, pet supplies, fencing, lawn & garden, and clothing
- Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe marked down to $399.99
- Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" gas riding lawn mower at $2,399.99
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack at $199
- Discounts on dog and chicken treats, work pants, and outdoor furniture
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
Sam's Club is discounting new membership sign-ups for a limited time. The Club membership is $25 for the first year, down from $60, while the Plus membership is $55, down from $120. Plus members get extra perks like 2% Sam's Cash back, free shipping and delivery on orders over $50, and early shopping hours, none of which are included with Club. The offer applies only to new members joining between August 1 and September 30, 2026. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Club membership priced at $25 for the first year, down from $60
- Plus membership priced at $55 for the first year, down from $120
- Both tiers include instant savings, member-only fuel prices, and free curbside pickup
- Plus membership adds 2% Sam's Cash back and free shipping or delivery on orders over $50
- Offer available to new members only through July 31, 2026
This Licensed Classic Boxed Board Game Silk Touch Throw is $19.98 at Sam's Club. We've pictured the Monopoly design, though the throw also comes in Scrabble, Connect Four, Sorry!, Chutes and Ladders, and Pickleball styles. Each one ships in a collectible book-style box designed to look like classic board game packaging. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Sam's Club has a wide range of school supplies priced at $15 or under as part of its Back to College lineup. Deals include the Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens 17-Count at $13.98, down from $16.98, and the BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit 26-Count at $8.87, down from $11.87. The selection spans pens, markers, binders, backpacks, lunch boxes, and cleaning supplies like Member's Mark Hand Sanitizer and Ziploc storage bags. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Items priced $15 and under across pens, markers, and highlighters
- Storage and organizing supplies including Ziploc bags and binders
- Backpacks and lunch boxes for students
- Cleaning and hygiene items like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes
- Instant savings applied at checkout on select items
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