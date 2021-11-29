That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 480GB SSD
- Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- includes keyboard & mouse
- Model: SlatePro219A
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best deal we could find by $230. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU
- iBuyPower mouse & keyboard
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TraceMR 183A
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
Doorbuster deals change throughout the day, but you can expect to save at least $200 on most laptops, and $100 to $200 on most desktops. Shop Now at HP
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
