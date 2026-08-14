A 10 x 10-foot canopy covers roughly 100 square feet of shade, which suits a standard vendor booth, backyard gathering, or sports sideline setup. At $80 that's about $34 off the list price. Deal ends September 14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weather-resistant UPF 50+ polyester canopy
- Four detachable sidewalls with transparent arched windows
- Adjustable height from 8.8 to 9.4-feet
- Includes roller bag for easy transport
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Expires 9/15/2026
Published 24 min ago
Verified 22 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
A two-piece skeleton set with a posable human figure and a dog companion, both with built-in lighting, aimed at anyone who wants a reusable Halloween yard or indoor display without buying figures separately. Apply coupon code "VR3KUFE5" for an extra savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3ft Caretaker and 22-inch undead hound duo
- 7 hyper-flexible joints for customizable posing
- Weather-resistant construction for outdoor durability
- Lightweight design for versatile indoor and outdoor setup
- Articulated skeletal features for realistic horror display
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|29%
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|$80
|Buy Now
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