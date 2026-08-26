Anyone lighting up a driveway, yard, or barn without existing wiring nearby will get solid use out of this, since it charges via solar panel and switches on with motion detection. Apply coupon code "RLZ3MH0S" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP66 weather-resistant construction for year-round durability
- Wireless installation with remote control customization
- Automatic motion sensing and dusk-to-dawn operation
- Efficient solar charging reduces electricity costs
- 800 LED high-intensity wide-angle illumination
Aimed at anyone looking to add color lighting to a patio, garden, or building exterior, this 2-pack of 30W RGB flood lights puts two units in your hands for $18. Apply coupon code "W4UESQLP" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,900 unique color combinations with remote control
- Integrated timer with automatic memory settings
- IP66 waterproof rating for all-weather outdoor use
- Durable die cast aluminum housing with 30,000-hour lifespan
- Plug and play installation with 180 degree adjustable mount
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$55
|Buy Now
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