- You can also get this kit as a certified refurb (with a 2-year Allstate warranty) bundled with an extra battery for $93 via coupon code "REFURB15".
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- functions as a precision string trimmer, wheeled edger, and easy-to-navigate mini mower
- includes 20V battery, 1-hour charger, and 3 10-foot trimmer spools
- Model: WG170
Published 38 min ago
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
- cord retainer
- 2 speeds extension
- 600 cubic feet per minute
- Model: WG520
- Sun Joe 80V 21" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower for $234.99 ($155 off list).
- L-shape carbon steel blade
- Model: K111
- Sold by Horusdy via Amazon.
- Pictured tools not included.
- includes four 16" rails that can be used individually or connected together
- 20 galvanized steel hooks with non-slip vinyl coverings (each holds up to 15 lbs.)
- 20 ABS pegs (each holds up to 5.5 lbs.)
- Model: 97792
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $152.74 ($27 under last week's mention and the best we could find now by $46).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
