Worx 2x20V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower + GT 12" Cordless Trimmer/Edger for $289
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx 2x20V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower + GT 12" Cordless Trimmer/Edger
$289 $400
free shipping

It's $75 less than buying these items separately and new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Lawn Mower
    • dual 20V PowerShare batteries
    • Intellicut technology
    • 6-adjustable cutting height positions
    • Trimmer/Edger
      • 90° pivoting cutting-head
      • telescopic-shaft
      • adjustable handle
      • Model: WG911
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% -- $289 Buy Now