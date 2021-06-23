Worx 1600 PSI 13A Pressure Washer w/ Rolling Cart for $119

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $51 rather than buy a new model at Target and other local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 25-foot hose
- high pressure
- hose reel
- accessory slots and integrated cord-wrap
- metal frame
- onboard soap tank
- brass quick-connector
- Model: WG604
Save on up to 25 models, with prices starting from $28 after coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 5.5A Electric 15" Dual Line Grass Trimmer / Edger for $35.69 ($18 less than new).
Choose from over 180 items, including garden power tools, oscillating tool kits, car jump starters, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx 2.5A Oscillating Multi-Tool with Clip-In Wrench for $32.99 (low by $26).
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make this $18 less than a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2-Stroke engine
- Corded electric power
- 4-position pivoting head
- Dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- Adjustable handle
- 120V - 60HZ
- Model: WG119
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
It's $11 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make it the best we've seen and currently $13 less than a new model costs at other stores. (It's also $6 under last week's refurb mention). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to score this deal. That's a $34 drop from our March mention and the best price we've ever seen. That's $285 under the best price we could find for a new one. (It's $540 for a new one direct from Worx.) Buy Now at eBay
- mulch plug
- IntelliCut technology
- 2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge
- foam padded handle
- grass collection bag
- side-discharge chute
- Model: WG774
That's a $29 drop since we saw it three days ago and $153 less than buying these items separately new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Lawn Mower
- dual 20V PowerShare batteries
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- Trimmer/Edger
- 90° pivoting cutting-head
- telescopic-shaft
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG911
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|$119 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$119
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register