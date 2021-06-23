Worx 1600 PSI 13A Pressure Washer w/ Rolling Cart for $119
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx 1600 PSI 13A Pressure Washer w/ Rolling Cart
$119 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $51 rather than buy a new model at Target and other local stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 25-foot hose
  • high pressure
  • hose reel
  • accessory slots and integrated cord-wrap
  • metal frame
  • onboard soap tank
  • brass quick-connector
  • Model: WG604
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% $119 (exp 3 wks ago) $119 Buy Now