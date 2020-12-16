New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Worx 14.6" Universal Zippered Tool Bag
$13 $25
free shipping

That's $7 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • made of heavy-duty nylon
  • 2 carry handles with metal rivets
  • multiple interior and exterior pockets
  • plastic feet on bottom
  • Model: WA0076
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% $14 (exp 3 hrs ago) $13 Buy Now