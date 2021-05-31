Worx 20V Cordless Blower w/ 8 Clean Zone Attachments (Tool Only) for $59
New
Ends Today
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx 20V Cordless Blower w/ 8 Clean Zone Attachments (Tool Only)
$59 $70
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this for $4 less than Home Depot charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 12500/min speed
  • 120 mph
  • Model: WG545.9
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $59 Buy Now