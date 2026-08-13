Amazon offers the Wiha 16-Piece System Micro Bit Set for $23.10. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 16 bits for slotted, Phillips, and Torx head screws
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
This Project Source 50-piece screwdriver set is $9.98, down from $19.98. It includes a ratcheting handle and a wide range of combination-tip bits in one kit. This deal ends today. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 50-piece set with a variety of interchangeable bits
- Ratcheting mechanism for faster driving
- Plastic handle design
- 6" overall length
- Combination tip bits for multiple screw types
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 46-Piece Impact-Rated Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver Set for $27.98. That's a $12 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 39 bits, 4 nut drivers, a bit holder, and a handle
- Bits include Phillips, slotted, square, TORX, combo, and hex styles
At Amazon Haul, get this 11-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver Set for $2.81. It's the best price we could find by $13. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mulwark screwdriver set at Amazon is $7.99. That's $7 off, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. The kit includes six magnetic-tip screwdrivers in both flathead and Phillips styles, suited for repairs on glasses, watches, phones, and other electronics. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 6 precision screwdrivers with a storage case
- Chrome vanadium steel shafts for durability
- Magnetic tips hold screws as small as 0.5mm
- Aluminum handles with a knurled non-slip grip
- Includes 3 flathead (2.0/2.4/3.0mm) and 3 Phillips (PH00/PH0/PH1) tips
- Case measures 6.7" x 3.9" x 0.8" and weighs 3.2 oz.
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|23%
|--
|$23
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register