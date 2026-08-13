This Project Source 50-piece screwdriver set is $9.98, down from $19.98. It includes a ratcheting handle and a wide range of combination-tip bits in one kit. This deal ends today. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 50-piece set with a variety of interchangeable bits
- Ratcheting mechanism for faster driving
- Plastic handle design
- 6" overall length
- Combination tip bits for multiple screw types
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Amazon offers the Klein Tools 46-Piece Impact-Rated Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver Set for $27.98. That's a $12 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 39 bits, 4 nut drivers, a bit holder, and a handle
- Bits include Phillips, slotted, square, TORX, combo, and hex styles
At Amazon Haul, get this 11-in-1 Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver Set for $2.81. It's the best price we could find by $13. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mulwark screwdriver set at Amazon is $7.99. That's $7 off, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. The kit includes six magnetic-tip screwdrivers in both flathead and Phillips styles, suited for repairs on glasses, watches, phones, and other electronics. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set includes 6 precision screwdrivers with a storage case
- Chrome vanadium steel shafts for durability
- Magnetic tips hold screws as small as 0.5mm
- Aluminum handles with a knurled non-slip grip
- Includes 3 flathead (2.0/2.4/3.0mm) and 3 Phillips (PH00/PH0/PH1) tips
- Case measures 6.7" x 3.9" x 0.8" and weighs 3.2 oz.
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
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