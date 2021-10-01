That is $8 under what Staples charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- up to 3,000MBps
- Model: SN750
That's a low by $17 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS200T2B0A
Most sellers charge over $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 7000 MB/s
- write speeds up to 5300MB/s
- Model: WDS200T1X0E
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
That is a savings of $3 on this highly rated solid state drive. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ADATA via Amazon.
- 520MBps read speeds
- 450MBps write speeds
- Model: ASU635SS-240GQ-R
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $54.99. That's $10 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Adata via Amazon.
That is $20 under what you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60/530 MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77Q2T0B
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured). Prefer another color? You can find 3 additional colors at this price by searching "RWDBS4B0020", either in the store search bar just above the list of results on the page or at the top of the page.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto-backup
- passport protection w/ hardware encryption
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- plug and play
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
It's within a buck of the lowest price we've seen and $17 under what you would pay for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's $126 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- A 2-year Western Digital warranty applies.
