You'll pay around $160 for new models at clubs like BJ's or Costco, but outside of those, it's upwards of $200 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range
- 96dB sound pressure
- 5" wireless subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- Model: V21-H8
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- wall-mountable
- Dolby Audio / DTS 2.0
- Model: HW-A470/ZA
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W total power
- 36.7" subwoofer
- Model: HW-T415/ZA
That's $132 off list and the lowest price we could find for this Amazon-exclusive soundbar, released in 2021. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in center speaker
- AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices
- Model: HW-S61A
It's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by XinZeXing via Walmart.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- optical, AUX, RCA, and USB
- wall-mountable
- remote control
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $55 under our August mention, and you'd pay $145 more for a new smartwatch elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealscaly via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
Save $82 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
- SmartCast smart apps
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs
- Model: M65Q6-J09
It's Amazon's all-time best price and the lowest we could find now by at least $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG
- SmartCast smart apps
- AMD FreeSync
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: M58Q7-J01
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon seems to be experiencing some sitewide issues; you may need to refresh the page a few times for the product to load.
- 4K resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast
- Model: V555-J01
