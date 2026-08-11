Amazon offers the Vevor Pegboard Display Stand for its best-ever price. You'd pay $12 more elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 15 hooks
- Holds up to 11 lbs.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Use promo code "VVTY10" to drop the price on the Vevor 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set to $80.82 for a $12 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at VEVOR
Amazon offers the Vevor Kitchen Island Cart for $98.56, its best-ever price. It's also a $38 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This VEVOR pocket hole jig kit is $20.61, down from $32.90. It includes a reinforced nylon frame with hardened steel bushings, a titanium-plated drill bit, and an adjustable depth range from 0.47 to 1.89 inches. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable drilling depth from 0.47 to 1.89 in.
- Reinforced nylon frame with two hardened steel bushings
- Titanium-plated drill bit with angle-fixing stop ring
- Includes hex wrench, square drive bit, plugs, and screws
- Weighs 1.5 lb. with dimensions of 7.68" x 6.3" x 3.54"
At Amazon VEVOR 96-piece impact socket set is $39.99, down from $56.90. It includes both SAE and metric sockets, spark plug sockets, extension bars, and 40 drill bits, all housed in a carrying case for storage. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 96-piece set with 3/8" drive sockets and bits
- SAE sizes 5/16" to 3/4" and metric sizes 8mm to 22mm
- Includes two extension bars, a universal joint, and spark plug sockets
- Includes carrying case
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
Amazon offers the Vevor 3-Ton Triple Bag Air Jack for $60.90. Shipping is free. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Vevor 16" Parking Stopper 2-Pack for $15.71. That's a $4 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Use promo code "VVCCB15" to drop the price on the Vevor 5.3-Gallon Metal Fuel Jerry Can 2-Pack in Red or Green to $42.41. That's the best per-unit price we've seen, and you'd pay at least $27 for a single can elsewhere. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 1st. Buy Now at VEVOR
Amazon offers the Vevor 314-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $99.89, its best-ever price. It's also $7 under what you'd pay direct from Vevor. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|73%
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register