Amazon offers the Vevor 314-Piece Mechanic Tool Set for $99.89, its best-ever price. It's also $7 under what you'd pay direct from Vevor. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 7/27/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon VEVOR 96-piece impact socket set is $39.99, down from $56.90. It includes both SAE and metric sockets, spark plug sockets, extension bars, and 40 drill bits, all housed in a carrying case for storage. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 96-piece set with 3/8" drive sockets and bits
- SAE sizes 5/16" to 3/4" and metric sizes 8mm to 22mm
- Includes two extension bars, a universal joint, and spark plug sockets
- Includes carrying case
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
Update: The price has dropped to $3.86 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this 8" Adjustable Water Pump Pliers for $3.87. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Vevor 3-Ton Triple Bag Air Jack for $60.90. Shipping is free. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
This Vevor ice maker is priced at $239.90. That's $80 below the original price and an all-time low at Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Produces up to 130 lb. of ice per day
- Stores up to 30 lb. of ice with a full-bin indicator light
- Makes 0.8" square ice cubes with adjustable thickness
- Stainless steel exterior with insulated foam layer
- LED display with self-cleaning mode and alert indicators
- Can be installed freestanding or built into a counter
Clip the coupon on the product page to drop this Vevor 3" Gravel Grid to $58.64 for a $16 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Covers 237.3 sq. ft. per unit at 24.9 ft. long by 9.5 ft. wide
- Supports up to 1,885 lbs. per square foot when filled
- Individual grid cells measure approximately 9.8" x 9.8"
- Cuttable and connectable for custom driveway, patio, or slope layouts
Use promo code "VVTY10" to drop the price on the Vevor 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set to $80.82 for a $12 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at VEVOR
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|18%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
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