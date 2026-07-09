This Verbatim 1TB Pocket SSD is $180, down from $300 at Amazon. It's the best deal we could find by $32. It offers read and write speeds up to 1000MB/s over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, and works with PCs, Macs, PS5, Xbox, and iPhone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds
- 1000MB/s read and write performance
- Ultracompact and durable solid-state design
- Universal USB-C device compatibility
- Included Nero Backup software
-
Published 7/9/2026
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|39%
|$300 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register