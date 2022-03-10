taotronics.com · 11 mins ago
$16 $40
$4 shipping
Save $24 via coupon code "DNL13". Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- 5 color modes
- 7 brightness levels
- adjustable tilt and swivel
- Model: TT-DL13
Details
Comments
Related Offers
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics LED Metal Mother Daughter Floor Lamp
$33 $51
$4 shipping
Use coupon code "DNL95" for a low by $32. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $3.99.
Features
- button control and remote control with magnet
- 32-watt main lamp with 9-watt side lamp
- lamp heads rotate 90°
- 4 color temperatures
- 4 brightness levels
- 67.7" tall
- Model: TT-DL095
Amazon · 2 days ago
iMaihom 18W LED Motion Activated Ceiling Light
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EY76VBY6" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Nowes via Amazon.
Features
- measures 9.4" in diameter
- 6,000K daylight white
- IP54 waterproof
- 1,800 lumens
- CRI 90+
CB2 · 1 mo ago
CB2 January Clearance
Up to 60% off
free shipping on smaller items
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Kirkland's · 2 wks ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
pickup
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
Amazon · 1 day ago
Moon Lamp w/ Touch Control
$16 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal and save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- works for 8-10 hours
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
Vava Stainless Steel Milk Steamer
$20 $34
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "DNLMF" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99.
Features
- includes 2 frothing whisks, 2 heating whisks, and cleaning brush
- boil-dry protection
- non-stick interior
- 240ml volume
- Model: VA-EB008
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
Sable Heated Anti-Fog Ski Goggles
$29 $48
$4 shipping
Save $41 off the list price after applying coupon code "DNL60". Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- TPU frame
- 2 heating modes
- REVO coated lenses
- 100% UV400 protection
- graphene heating film technology
- Model: SA-PS060
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics HEPA Air Purifier
$51 $80
$4 shipping
Use coupon code "DNL05" for a low by $15. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99.
Features
- 3-stage filtration with H13 HEPA filter
- color-coded air quality display
- covers up to 324-square feet
- smart auto mode
- 360° circulation
- Model: AP005
