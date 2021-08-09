TaoTronics Adjustable Oscillating Tower Fan for $40

Apply coupon code "DNS05" for a 50% savings, which drops it $16 under our April mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3 modes
- 5 fan speeds
- 90° oscillation
- remote control
- 12-hour programmable timer
- height adjustable from 36" to 42"
- Model: TT-TF005
Apply coupon code "DSC01" for a savings of $110, which drops it $69 under June mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Coupon code "SUNNY15" bags extra savings on patio furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories, and more already marked up to 80% off. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from August 16 through 22.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life XL Anti-Gravity Patio Chair for $84.99 after coupon plus $10 Kohl's Cash ($85 savings).
- Orders over $75 ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. (Store pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "DNS23" for 55% off and a low by $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- wall mountable (hardware included)
- gaming, music, and movie modes
- optical/AUX/RCA connection
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: TT-SK023
Apply coupon code "DND01" for a savings of $45, which drops it $7 under our April mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz
- parental controls
- speeds up to 3Gbps
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
Apply coupon code "DNS80" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- active noise cancellation
- up to 4 hours playtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: TT-BH080
