Apply coupon code "DSL5" to drop the price to $17 less than our mention from January, take $15 off, and get the best price we've seen (even when factoring in the shipping cost). Buy Now at taotronics.com
- voice control
- sync to music
- timer and schedule functions
- IP65 waterproof rating
- WiFi and Bluetooth control via app
- remote control
- Model: TT-SL215
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HH7E2KAL" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
- 6,500K white
- 2,400-lumens
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Apply coupon code "MCMCQIKR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KableRika via Amazon.
- adjustable brightness and auto dimming
- 6 color temperatures
- silicone gooseneck
- clamp mount
- touch control
- 1,200 lumens
Apply coupon code "309R4HYS" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Elk or Snowman.
- Sold by hongyuanfeng via Amazon.
- 8 lighting modes
- LED curtain light string
- Model: XY-003
Apply coupon code "DNS97" to get $2 under our July mention and save $22 off list. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- active noise cancellation
- up to 9 hours playback per full charge
- charging case
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- Model: TT-BH097
Apply coupon code "DBD31" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 2-hour auto-off timer
- measures 27" x 35"
- machine washable
- weighted edges
- detachable belt
- snap fasteners
- 6 heat settings
- Model: SA-BD031
Coupon code "DCL16" drops the price to $3 less than our mention from last January, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 10,000 lux intensity light
- UV-free LED
- 6,500K color temperature
- adjustable brightness
- 90° rotatable stand
- 30-minute timer
- Model: TT-CL016
Apply coupon code "TTHE1" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 65° oscillation
- Eco mode
- 2 heating modes
- over-heat and tip-over protection
- 12-hour timer; 24-hour auto off
- remote control
- Model: TT-HE001
Apply coupon code "DAP8" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- circulates the air up to 5 times per hour
- combined 3-in-1 filtration
- 4 adjustable fan speeds
- timer
- Model: TT-AP008
- UPC: 757817233243
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|82%
|--
|$7
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$36 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register