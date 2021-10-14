Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & USB port
- Model: 55S435
- UPC: 846042016889
Use the coupon "SAVESPOOKY" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- Model: 32S327
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1366x768 native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: 32S335
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $300 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
