exclusive
New
Szul · 45 mins ago
Szul 1-Carat Diamond Solitaire Ring in 14K White Gold
$1,188 $5,999
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

It's $4,811 under list and a strong deal for a 1-carat diamond with these specs. Buy Now at Szul

Tips
  • G-H color
  • SI1 - SI2 clarity
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/20/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Szul 80% -- $1188 Buy Now