Sun Joe iON+ 24V 350 PSI Power Cleaner Kit for $59
eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe iON+ 24V 350 PSI Power Cleaner Kit
$59 $70
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" cuts it to $30 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge $107 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 24V lithium-ion battery
  • up to 12 minutes of rechargeable runtime
  • 20-ft. siphon hose
  • draws water from any fresh water source
  • 5-in-1 nozzle
  • up to 350 PSI
  • Model: 24VPP350LTE
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 36 min ago
