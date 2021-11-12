Save $7 by applying coupon code "SAVE10REFURB", for a total of $139 off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Includes a 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 5.2" 1080x1920 Triluminos LCD display
- 2.2MP front camera and 20+MP rear camera w/ LED flash
- 3GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android OS
- Model: SD6708
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models. Plus, coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" makes for deals starting at around $17, and beats our mention from a few days ago that didn't include the extra discount from the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $125.27 ($355 off list).
That's $32 under our May mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Yywireless via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Available in Blue.
- 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera
- Android 8.0 OS
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|69%
|--
|$61
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register