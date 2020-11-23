It's $202 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Apple HomeKit
- Alexa and Google Assistant enabled
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
It's $300 under list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: XBR-75X800H
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
That's $100 under last month's mention, $202 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 54.6" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD LCD display
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG
- compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2
- 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Android TV (streaming Netflix, Chromecast, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more)
- Model: XBR55X800H
- UPC: 027242919846
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save 50% after applying coupon code "CBSD62X5". Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on November 27, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Sold by USBNovel Direct via Amazon.
- up to 130-mile range
- 10-foot coaxial cable
- supports 4K TVs
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save $1,200 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 55Hz to 30KHz frequency response
- 8-ohm impedance
- magnetic grilles
- 1" ring radiator tweeter
- 3-1/4" super cell aerated polypropylene midrange
- 6-1/2" super cell aerated polypropylene woofer
- 5-way gold-plated binding posts
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- up to 15 hours of battery life
- hands-free calling and voice assistant compatible
- Model: WI-C310/L
That's tied with our mention from last November, $32 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-way, 3-speaker bass-reflex system
- Five 1/4" foamed-mica cellular reinforced woofers
- Polyester main tweeter 3/4"
- Sony Super Tweeter
- Sound reproduction to 50kHz
- Model: SSCS5
That's $132 off and the best price it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 sound modes
- Bluetooth streaming
- Model: HT-S350
Add them to your cart to see the $38.71 price. Most stores charge $58 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 35-hours playback
- voice-assistant compatible
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH510
More Offers
It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO
- TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
- GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience
- SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks
- WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more
- APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming
- HDR and DOLBY VISION: Bring scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks and vibrant colors
- MOTIONFLOW XR: Less blur, even in fast scenes. Content appears with lifelike motion
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|20%
|--
|$798
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|20%
|$898 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$798
|Check Price
|eBay
|$775 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Dell Home
|$998 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register