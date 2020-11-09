That's $67 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- no warranty information is provided
- sold by sharpprices via eBay
- 13.5-amp motor
- moves up to 650-lbs. of snow per minute
- 4-blade steel auger
- cuts 18" wide & 10" deep with each pass
- Model: SJ621
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
That's $75 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
- 3-watt LED headlight
- 180° auto-rotate directional chute
- up to 65 minutes of run-time per charge
That's the best price we could find for a refurbished model by $10. You'll pay at least $349 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SnowJoe & SunJoe via eBay.
- includes 40V 5.0 Ah EcoSharp Pro lithium-ion battery
- up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- moves up to 495 pounds of snow per minute
- Model: ION18SB-PRO
That's at least $38 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe & Snow Joe via eBay.
- A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
- 180° adjustable chute
- 4-blade rotor
- halogen headlight
- moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute
- Model: SJ623E
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register