New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Snow Joe 18" Electric Snow Thrower
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $67 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • no warranty information is provided
  • sold by sharpprices via eBay
Features
  • 13.5-amp motor
  • moves up to 650-lbs. of snow per minute
  • 4-blade steel auger
  • cuts 18" wide & 10" deep with each pass
  • Model: SJ621
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Snow Joe
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $100 Buy Now