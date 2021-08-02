Sirui Mini Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod w/ Ball Head for $97
SIRUI USA · 1 hr ago
Sirui Mini Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod w/ Ball Head
$97 $130
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Use coupon code "AFFDN25" to get it for $32 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at SIRUI USA

Features
  • Lightweight, supports up to 33-lb. load
  • Semi-automatic leg angle adjustment button
  • Low angle design feature
  • Arca Swiss compatible
  • Model: AM-223+B00K
  • Code "AFFDN25"
  • Expires 9/30/2021
