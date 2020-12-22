It's the lowest price we could find by $28 and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 1080p resolution
- 162° field of view
- motion detection and alerts
- 2-way audio
- infrared night vision
- Model: SSDB3
Feel more secure and relaxed in your home with camera kits, sensors, and smart locks from SimpliSafe. Select items are for members only. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- A handling fee of 10% applies to specific items for non-members.
- Pictured is the SimpliSafe Pro WiFi Video Doorbell for $99.88 ($70 low).
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping charges.
That's $50 under our mention from last month and a $149 savings off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- base station
- keypad
- motion sensor
- 2 entry sensors
- 1080p HD security camera
- Model: HSKLWBF2
It's $20 below our mention from May and the best price we could find today by $55. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- detects human heat signatures (not pets)
- built-in backup battery
- built-in cell connection
- entry sensors and motion sensor
- HD security camera with 120° field of view and stainless steel privacy shutter
- keyfob with arm, disarm, and panic buttons
- Model: SS3-SC-SENT
Save over 20 keypads. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Schlage CAM 619 Acc Camelot Keypad Entry for $91.54 ($10 off).
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
That's $121 under the list price and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardwired with battery backup
- electrochemical carbon monoxide sensing technology
- ionization sensor detects fine particles of a fast-burning fire
- indicator lights on face of unit display presence of smoke or carbon monoxide
- 85-decibel siren
- can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert detectors
- Model: BRK SC9120B-3
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
