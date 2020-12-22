New
Refurb SimpliSafe Pro Smart WiFi Video Doorbell
$72 $85
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $28 and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 1080p resolution
  • 162° field of view
  • motion detection and alerts
  • 2-way audio
  • infrared night vision
  • Model: SSDB3
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
