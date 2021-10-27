That's $160 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at MorningSave
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping.
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: AV751
- UPC: 622356563819
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- two side brushes
- filter
- self-empty base
- Model: AV911S
- UPC: 622356576796
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray.
- Includes: Shark ION Robot Vacuum, Charging Dock, Two Side Brushes, Filter.
- WiFi enabled
- 120-min runtime
- Works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: AV752
- UPC: 622356563826
That's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self Cleaning Brushroll
- Advanced Navigation
- Compatible with Alexa
- WiFi
- Model: AV993
- UPC: 622356565684
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
Apply coupon code "D5SPROOCT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Purui US via Amazon.
- app control
- intelligent navigation system
- works w/ Alexa and Google Home
- max 2,500-Pa strong suction power
- Model: D5s Pro
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "33Q3UY6X" to get $14 under our June mention and save $116. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tesvor Top 1 via Amazon.
- 3-layer filter
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4,000pa suction
- anti-drop and anti-collision sensors
- up to 150 minutes run time per charge
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
Clip the on-page coupon to get this for the best price we could find today by $27, $54 under what you'd pay for a new unit, and the best price we've seen in any condition by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 0.6L dustbox
- 1,300kPa suction
- triple-filter system
- Model: T2108111-F
That's a great price for three pairs of sweatpants. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color combos (Black/Charcoal/Olive pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- A version w/ a UV light is also available for $24 (low by $11)
- heats up to 250 square feet
- 2-sped fan
That's a total savings of $85 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- They're available in several color combinations (Black/Khaki pictured)
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS"
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
Stack coupon codes "YOUR20" and "GET10" to get a savings of $60 off and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
- Get $10 Khol's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable November 1 through the 10th.
- XL removable water tank
- on-demand steam ready within 30 seconds
- Model: S1000
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- HEPA filter
- large dust cup
- LED headlights
- self-cleaning brushroll
- Model: ZU632
Assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Koh's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from October 25 to 31.
- 25-foot long power cord
- crevice and stair tools
- Model: NV105
