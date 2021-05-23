Scotts Nature Scapes Color-Enhanced Mulch 2-Cu. Ft. Bag for $4

That's about a buck less than you'd pay in other local stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- In Classic Black Bark.
-
Expires 5/31/2021
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- fertilizer and weed killer
- WeedGrip technology
- Model: 25006A
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- seeds up to 750-sq. ft.
- high drought resistance
- designed for full sun & partial shade
- specially formulated for lawns in the Northern & Southern United States
- Model: 18296
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 10-pound bag.
- controls up to 4 weeks
- treats up to 5,000-sq. ft.
- controls 26 types of diseases
- Model: 032247376105
It's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- seeds up to 16,000 square feet
- aggressively spreads to repair bare and thin spots
- designed for full sun & partial shade
- Model: 18334
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop savings on turf builder, a variety of grass seeds, crabgrass destroyer, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- pictured is the Scotts 7 lb. Turf Builder Kentucky Bluegrass Mix Seed 2-Pack for $59.98 ($31 off)
Save $23 when you apply coupon code "AL9TRXFG". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 16- x 7-ft. at this price.
- The 9- x 7-ft. drops to $25.19 with the same code.
- The 36'' x 83'' and 39'' x 83'' options drop to $10.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Delt Market via Amazon.
- made of fiberglass
- magnets and gravity sticks for easy open and close
- hook and loop installation
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay $7 more via Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more, also depending on ZIP.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|20%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register