Apply coupon code "PACKBULB" to get the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- E26 base
- 100W-equivalent
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- 5,000K color temperature
- Model: C21BB-TE26
Apply coupon code "GREATBULB" to save $17 off list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- In 5,000k White or 3,000k Gold.
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
Apply coupon code "DLEDBULB" to drop it $2 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 150-watt equivalent
- 25,000 hour life span
- E26 base
That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Get this price via coupon code "GROWTIME".
- 25,000hrs
- 5000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-3E26
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 7 days.
That's $25 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-dimmable
- total lifespan up to 11,000 hours
- light output of 800 lumens
- 2700k warm white
- Model: 74765
Save $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Soft White.
Shop and save on flood lights, smart bulbs, accent bulbs, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sylvania LED Flood PAR38 Light Bulb 2-Pack for $10.23 (a low by $8).
After coupon code "DGARAGE", it's the best deal we could find by $22. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 90° adjustable wings
- E26 base
- up to 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
Apply coupon code "PACKLIGHT" to save $41 off list price. It's also $13 less than our October mention. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5700K color temperature
- Model: C2420-TW-70W
Apply coupon code "BRIGHT" to get the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
Apply coupon code "SECSEC" to save off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 30,000hrs life span
- 5000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: C2440-MW-15W
Apply coupon code "SAFEHOME" to save $25. Buy Now at Sansi
- In White or Black.
- On Time Mode
- Dusk to Dawn Mode
- 5000K color temperature
- Motion sensor
- 50,000hrs lifespan
- Model: C2440-JW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|sansiled.com
|26%
|--
|$19
|Buy Now
|Sansi
|$19 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register