New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Phone
$650 $1,000
free shipping

That's a low by $150. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-G981ULBAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $650 Buy Now