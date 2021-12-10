It's an $11 drop from our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find by $160, although, most retailers charge $800 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 600
- support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
- HDMI port, 2 DisplayPort inputs, & 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: LC32G75TQSNXZA
Published 40 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
It's the best deal we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
It's $50 off and best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC24F396FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276210704
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
This is a $26 low today, an $11 drop from Cyber Monday, and the best price we've seen (in any width). Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Limited sizes are available.
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $50, and $290 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.5" Infinity-O display
- Exynos 980 octa-core CPU
- Android OS
- Model: SM-A516U
