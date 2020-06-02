New
Google Shopping · 54 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 32GB WiFi Android Tablet (2019)
$125 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 5MP camera
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets Google Shopping Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register