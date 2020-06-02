That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- A keyboard is not included.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
That's a $78 drop since February, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Several stores match this price.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Budget Electronics via eBay.
- It comes with a stylus.
- Model: S8210
Find discounts on desks, lamps, chairs, laptops, tablets, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by various sellers via Google Shopping.
Save on electronics from every category including gaming, laptops, smart home, TVs, fitness trackers, and much more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by various sellers via Google Shopping.
Save on kitchen staples, home security, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
Save on greeting cards, tech, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
Sign In or Register