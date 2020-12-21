It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
Clip the on-page coupon to cut it to $50 less than you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T870NZKEXAR
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere and the best price we've seen in this condition or new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- While essentially new, it may not arrive in its original packaging. It's covered by a 1-year warranty.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
- 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
It's $414 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
That's $70 off and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- All colors can be ordered now at this price and will ship when available. (Twilight Blue will be back in stock December 6.)
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 2.26GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Model: V-930
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale connection via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|$100 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|Sam's Club
|$90 (exp 2 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$100 (exp 10 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Google Shopping
|$125 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$150 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register