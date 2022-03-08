Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to save on this Chromebook that functions as a laptop or desktop. You'd pay at least $549 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB HDD
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KB1US
- UPC: 887276535005
It's $200 off and at the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 720p touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP750TDA-XD1US
That's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
It's $150 less than what Samsung charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED touch display
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP730QDA-KA1US/NP730QDA-KA3US
You'd pay $289 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
It's $10 under our Cyber Monday mention and an all-time low for this build. It's the best price we could find today by $188. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Released just three days ago, it's the first discount we've seen and $100 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU
- 6.8" WQHD+ edge screen display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 108MP rear camera, 40MP front camera
- Android 12
- Model: SM-S901UZWAXAA
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Awarded Best Chromebook by CNN Underscored
- THE POWER & SPEED YOU DESERVE: Whether your working, studying or relaxing, Galaxy Chromebook 2 has you covered. With the latest Intel Core processor, you'll get super-fast speeds. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 GIG+ thats up to 3x faster than standard Wi-Fi gives you a super smooth performance
- SLEEK DESIGN TO MAKE YOU STAND OUT: Featuring an ultra-thin design, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is compact and ready for impact. With technology as slim, sleek and savvy as this, its no wonder theyre staring. Whether your working, studying or relaxing, Galaxy Chromebook 2 has you covered. With the latest Intel Core processor, you'll get super-fast speeds. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 GIG+ thats up to 3x faster than standard Wi-Fi gives you a super smooth performance
- A BATTERY THAT'S ABOVE & BEYOND: Stay dialed in on-the-go with an all-day battery that keeps up no matter how many checkmarks your to-do list demands
- WHEN INSPIRATION STRIKES, youre prepared. Add any USI pen to your Galaxy Chromebook 26 and enjoy industry-leading pressure sensitivity whether youre writing your boss an email, or creating boss-level original content
- System ram type: ddr3_sdram
- Model: XE530QDA-KB1US
- UPC: 887276535005
