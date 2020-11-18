New
Samsung · 7 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Phone
$265 $600
free shipping

That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
  • 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
  • Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
