Samsung Galaxy 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" 4K Touch Chromebook
$799 $1,000
free shipping

You'd pay $100 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Available in Fiesta Red.
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: XE930QCA-K01US
  • UPC: 887276400099
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $799 Buy Now
Amazon   $799 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price