New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Exynos 5 11.6" Chromebook
$120
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $67. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: XE303C12A01US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
11.6 inch SSD Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $95 (exp 3 mos ago) $120 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $140 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price