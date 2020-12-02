That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $67. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest outright price we could find by $200. It's a significant discount for what's still basically a brand-new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade-in and get up to a $400 credit. Price after trade-in from $249.99.
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $151 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card reader
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NP730QCJ-K01US
The Staples Cyber Monday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a $264 savings.
Update: It's now $1,817.92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
- .9802-oz. bullion
- random date
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
