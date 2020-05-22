Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Samsung 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
$498 $600
free shipping

That's a savings of $102 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built in Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
  • Model: UN55TU8000FXZWM
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 4K Smart TV
