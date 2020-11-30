New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Tizen TV
$300 $350
free shipping

Save $28 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: UN50NU6900FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% $279 (exp 7 mos ago) $300 Buy Now
Best Buy   $280 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $295 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price