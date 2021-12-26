It's $350 under our mention from earlier this year, a total savings of $600, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- Nvidia G-Sync sompatibility
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save on over 25 models, in sizes from 24" to as large as 49". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (low by $80).
It's the best deal we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- height adjustable stand
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32QN55T-B
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Clip the on-page coupon to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lepow Innovation via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 178° full viewing angle
- 2 built-in speakers
- Type C port, mini HDMI port, and mini DP port
- supports duplicate mode and extended mode as a second screen
- Model: C2S Gray
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Idea-Fopo via Amazon.
- adjustable stand
- for 13" to 16" monitors
- HDMI/Type-C/USB-A ports
- see product description for list of compatible devices
- Model: S12
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Act fast and grab daily deals on Samsung smartphones, TVs, appliances, tablets, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
