Rue21 Women's Plaid Print Padded Bust Sleeveless Dress for $7
New
Rue21 · 55 mins ago
Rue21 Women's Plaid Print Padded Bust Sleeveless Dress
$6.97 $20
free shipping w/ $50

At 65% off, that's a savings of $13. Buy Now at Rue21

Tips
  • At this price in Medium Pink.
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with ordes over $50.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Rue21 Rue21
Popularity: 3/5 Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Rue21 65% -- $7 Buy Now