Costco has TVs across a wide range of sizes and technologies, from a 55" TCL QLED at $329 to larger OLED and Mini LED sets from LG and Samsung. Many of these TVs come with a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage, and some models offer additional instant savings when buying multiple Costco Direct items. Pricing spans from budget-friendly UHD sets to premium OLED options like the LG 65" C6 series at $1,699.99. Buy Now at Costco