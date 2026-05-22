This Ripstop Dog Life Jacket is $9.98 in Medium or Small at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- use included air bags or bottles for buoyancy
- ergonomic assist handle
- waterproof canvas
- Model: HNUS-WM025
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Published 5/22/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Pet owners can request a free sample of Greenies Dental Treats by filling out a short form with contact and shipping details. The treats are designed to clean teeth, reduce tartar, and freshen breath in dogs. Signing up also subscribes shoppers to hear from the Greenies brand so beware of that. Shop Now at Sampltech
This Max & Marlow dog crate is $19, $27 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Petsmart, and a great deal for a crate of this size. It includes a leak-proof tray and a divider panel, and folds flat for storage or travel. Get free shipping over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 36" x 22" x 24.5" when assembled
- Two doors, each with two slide-bolt latches
- Includes a removable, leak-proof plastic pan
- Includes a divider panel to adjust crate size
- Folds flat for storage or transport
- Suitable for dogs up to 60 lb.
This offer gets you a free sample of IAMS Proactive Health Wet Pouch dog food just for filling out a short form with your name and shipping address. Shop Now at Sampltech
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|28%
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|$10
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