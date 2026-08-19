Battery-powered and cellular, this camera works well for detached garages, sheds, or rural properties without existing Wi-Fi or power access, using the dual-lens setup to catch a wide view and zoomed detail at once. Apply coupon code "deatp2633" for a savings of $73. Buy Now at Reolink
- 3840×2160 8MP video resolution at 15fps
- Dual lenses provide wide-angle and telephoto views with 6x hybrid zoom
- 355° pan, 90° tilt, and automatic tracking cover monitored areas
- 4G LTE connectivity operates without Wi-Fi
- 7.2V 5100mAh rechargeable battery provides 36.72Wh capacity
- Model: G770
Two lenses stitched into one 180-degree view means you can cover a wide yard or driveway without needing separate cameras aimed at different angles. It's $44 off the $150 list price at Reolink, bringing it to $106. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Reolink
- 4608x1728 8MP resolution at 20fps
- Dual lenses stitch a seamless 180° horizontal panorama
- Wi-Fi 6 supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks
- Infrared night vision reaches 30 meters with six LEDs
- Supports person, vehicle, and animal detection
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Best Buy's smart home security sale covers video doorbells and security cameras from brands like Ring and Blink. A Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Security Cam is down to $34.99 from $59.99, while the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) with 4K video drops to $199.99 from $249.99. The sale spans battery and wired doorbells as well as indoor and outdoor cameras across a range of prices. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Ring, Blink, Yale, and Swann security devices included
- Video doorbells with 2K and 4K resolution options
- Indoor and outdoor security cameras with night vision
- Some models include two-way talk and pan-tilt coverage
- Battery-powered and wired installation options available
At $40, this eufy Security C31 camera is $20 off its regular price of $60. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It records in color at night, offers 360° pan and tilt with AI tracking for people, vehicles, and pets, and stores footage locally on a microSD card or HomeBase without requiring a subscription. Buy Now at Amazon
- no monthly fees
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Reolink
|23%
|--
|$237
|Buy Now
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