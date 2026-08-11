At $40, this eufy Security C31 camera is $20 off its regular price of $60. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It records in color at night, offers 360° pan and tilt with AI tracking for people, vehicles, and pets, and stores footage locally on a microSD card or HomeBase without requiring a subscription. Buy Now at Amazon
- no monthly fees
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This eufyCam C35 2-camera kit is $70 off, bringing it down to $129.98 and the lowest price we've seen. It includes a HomeBase Mini for local storage and facial recognition without any monthly subscription fees. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 wireless cameras suitable indoors or outdoors
- Color night vision
- Stores data on the HomeBase Mini
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity
- Magnet or mount installation
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this open-box Wyze Cam V4 for $15. It's the best price we could find by $20. It includes 2.5K QHD resolution and color night vision, which lets it capture footage in color even in low light. Coupon expires September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.5K QHD video resolution
- Color night vision for low-light conditions
- Works indoors or outdoors
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
Woot's Blink & Ring Security sale covers video doorbells, outdoor cameras, and alarm kits, with prices starting at $34.99 for a Like-New Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam. Shoppers can use promo code "SECURITY30" for an extra 30% off items in the sale. The lineup spans new, refurbished, and like-new units, including a Ring Alarm 8-piece kit at $119.99 and a Ring Spotlight Cam Pro listed at $79.99, down from a $194.99 reference price. Coupon ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Blink Outdoor 4 two-camera system available
- Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Alarm kits included
- Several Amazon Refurbished and Like-New options with warranty coverage
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro plug-in model included
- Blink Video Doorbell available in black or white
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
More Offers
At Amazon, get the eufy C31 Wired Cam for $45. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It features an f/1.2 aperture with a BSI sensor, IP66 weatherproofing, 360° pan and tilt with AI auto-tracking, and local microSD storage. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|33%
|$45 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$40
|Buy Now
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