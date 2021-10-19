Take half off with coupon code "Reditmo50" to get this for the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Eastar
- 4-strings
- solid wood headstock and neck
- Model: ED0004
Save on media players, controllers, samplers, synthesizers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller for Ableton Live for $169.99 ($30 off).
Get that axe you've been wanting and save some money on a used version. Choose from top makers including Gibson, Fender, and Ovation. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
- Pictured is the Used Fender Player Plus Nashville Telecaster for $823.99 ($206 off).
Save on a range of keyboards, synthesizers, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Roland GAIA SH-01 Essential Keyboard Bundle for $679.99 ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "MIDI20" to get this for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Donner
- 25 velocity sensitive mini-keys
- 4 velocity curve modes
- USB type-C jack
- 8 drum pads, 4 knobs, and 4 faders
- Model: DMK-25
To take half off, apply coupon code "Eastardeals50". Buy Now at Eastar
- measures 5" x 12.3" overall
- scraper measures 1.3" x 11.3"
- Model: EB0346
Take half off with coupon code "Moukeydeals50", making this a low by $11. Buy Now at Eastar
- metal casing
- DC 5V power supply
- measures 4.15" x 11" x 2.35"
- Model: MPAMP1
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals50" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Eastar
- adjustable set screw
- rubber anti-soft pad
- aluminum alloy base
- Model: MACB2
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals65" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Eastar
- 5-volt
- 6 Channels
- Model: MAMX2
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Eastar
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register