iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera for $13
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera
$13 $15
free shipping

It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in White.
  • Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
Features
  • built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
  • shoots 720p/30fps quality video
  • 1 tap for photos and 2 taps for video
  • Model: ION1049
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 13% -- $13 Buy Now