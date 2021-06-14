iON Camera SnapCam 8MP Wearable HD Camera for $13

It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
- built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
- shoots 720p/30fps quality video
- 1 tap for photos and 2 taps for video
- Model: ION1049
Published 1 hr ago
It's an Early Prime Day deal and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- up to 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- Model: B086DKSYTS
Save $210 off the list price and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- four 1080p security cloud cameras
- two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
- waterproof
- Model: UC4202
It's $201 off the list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- Cloud recording
- motion-activated or continuous-recording plans
- built-in microSD slot
- IP67 weatherproof
- Model: UC8800
Choose from nine security camera models, with single-cam and multi-cam on offer. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Arlo Single PRO Wireless Camera for $69.99 (low by $40 for refurb).
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "V7R9VL2K" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for this price in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
Save $44 when you apply coupon code "40I5EPWI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-pack at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
