That's the best price we could find by $3.
- Sold by Daily Steals via eBay.
- fast adaptive charge USB ports
- angled outlets compatible w/ 120V/12V adapter plugs
- Model: DGN-SOKT
Published 47 min ago
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Use coupon code "dealnews" for an extra 50% off and a low by $6.
- In Black or White.
- The 9-Foot option drops to $13.50 after the above coupon code.
- 1,500-watt overload protection
- IPX6 ingress protection rating
- 100- to 240-volt
- shockproof
- Model: NB2-1
Take $9 off with coupon code "S572Q6HI".
- Sold by 258Technology via Amazon.
- 6 AC outlets
- 4 USB ports
- 2,100 joules surge protection
- includes non-slip mat for holding phone
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "408ATPPL" to save $15.
- Sold by Zhijie Textile via Amazon.
- 1875W
- 3-sided
- 6-foot cord
- 3 USB ports
To save $6, apply coupon code "CDU5CZUB".
- Available in Black - 4.5ft at this price.
- Sold by 258Technology via Amazon.
- 6 widely-spaced power outlets
- 2 USB outlets
- 4.5 foot cord
- RoHS, ETL, and FCC certified
- 1,050-joules surge protection
- mountable
It's the best price we could find by $15.
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 3 USB ports
- 6 outlets
- Model: HS300
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use).
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere.
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's $48 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Apply coupon code "OHRKKV24" for a savings of $10.
- Sold by JoyTutus via Amazon.
- foldable
- measures 59" x 33"
- Model: USA1916-00106
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z".
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
